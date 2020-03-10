Charlton Athletic: Majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer resigns as director

Tahnoon Nimer (left) and Matt Southall pictured together at Charlton's match against Barnsley in February

Charlton Athletic's majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has resigned as a director of the Championship club after just 10 weeks in the role.

Addicks chairman Matt Southall confirmed they had accepted the Abu Dhabi-based businessman's resignation after his position became "untenable".

On Monday, Nimer and Southall issued claims about each other's conduct.

Nimer was part of the consortium which bought the club from controversial owner Roland Duchatelet in January.

It is not yet known whether Nimer will look to sell his share of Charlton, or has simply resigned from the board.

The boardroom dispute spilled out to social media on Monday with Syrian businessman Nimer posting a series of claims on his Instagram account about why he was withdrawing his investment in Charlton.

Nimer later deleted the posts while Southall issued a lengthy club statement claiming Nimer had failed to invest "a single penny of the promised funds" since January and had also failed to pass the English Football League's Owners and Directors' Test.

"Following the events of 9 March, his position is now untenable and the board has no option but to accept his resignation," Southall said in a new statement on Tuesday.

"The board of Charlton Athletic and the senior management team will continue to run the club with its best long-term interests at heart."

The Addicks are third from bottom in the Championship, two points adrift of safety and on a run of three successive defeats.

Nimer and Jonathan Heller, chairman and chief executive of Abu Dhabi Business Development, were only appointed as Charlton directors on 2 January with former players' agent Southall named executive chairman.

Their takeover marked the end of the controversial tenure of Belgian businessman Duchatelet since January 2014.

Duchatelet's ownership was dogged by numerous supporters' protests, five managerial changes in his first two years in charge and Charlton's relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Two years of Duchatelet trying to sell the club finally came to an end when East Street Investments came in.

But since the takeover was completed, the Addicks have slid down the table and slipped into the Championship relegation zone following a home defeat by fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The BBC has contacted the EFL for comment on Nimer's alleged failure to pass the Owners and Directors'' Test or provide proof of funds and is awaiting a response.