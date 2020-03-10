Euro 2020 play-offs: Ticket sales for Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland postponed to prevent spread of coronavirus

Northern Ireland lost twice to Bosnia in the Nations League

Ticket sales for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off away to Bosnia-Herzegovina have been postponed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tickets were due to go on sale on Wednesday, but the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced the postponement on Tuesday.

Its statement said the ticket sales have been postponed for several days.

The play-off semi-final is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 26 March in Zenica.

"In order to prevent the spread of the virus corona, and in accordance with the recommendations of the relevant institutions, the ticket sale is postponed for several days," the association's statement said.

"A new ticket date will be announced later."

A number of major sporting events across Europe have been postponed because of the outbreak of coronavirus, including Ireland's final Six Nations games at home to Italy and away to France.

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Slovakia, also due to take place on 26 March, is in doubt after a 14-day ban was placed on all sporting events in Slovakia because of the outbreak.

The winner of the encounter between Bosnia and Northern Ireland will meet either Slovakia or the Republic in a play-off final on 31 March for a place in this summer's Euro 2020 finals.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, who is also in charge of Championship side Stoke City, will name his squad for the Bosnia match on Tuesday afternoon.