Coronavirus: Linfield player self-isolates after contact with infection carrier

A Linfield player did not take part in the club's training session on Monday night as a precaution against coronavirus.

The player chose to self-isolate following recent contact with a player from junior club Hanover FC, who tested positive for the virus.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern said the player's action was a precautionary measure.

"He took the decision himself to self-isolate," he told BBC Sport NI.

"He will now be tested and we will keep in touch with him. There is no need for undue alarm at this stage.

"He has taken the approach that has been recommended by the health authorities."

It was confirmed over the weekend that a player from Portadown-based club Hanover FC had tested positive for cononavirus.

The diagnosis was made after he had played in a Mid Ulster Football League game against Tyrone club Coagh United's reserves.