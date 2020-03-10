Billy Gilmour: Wayne Rooney the template for rising Chelsea star - U21 boss Gemmill

Media playback is not supported on this device Gilmour with under-21s until Clarke says otherwise - Gemmill

Billy Gilmour can use Wayne Rooney as a role model for sustaining success, says Scotland under-21 boss Scot Gemmill.

The 18-year-old was selected for the under-21 squad but could still feature for the senior side for the Euro 2020 play-off with Israel.

Chelsea's Gilmour has attracted praise for his displays against Liverpool and Everton in the past week.

"Billy's recent performances have gone a huge way to confirming his talent we've all spoken about," Gemmill said.

"I met [head coach] Steve [Clarke] and right now, Steve is happy for Billy to be selected for the under-21s. But as is the same with all the players, that can change at any moment."

Asked if there was a danger of throwing Gilmour into the national side too soon, Gemmill added: "During my playing career, I was at Everton when Wayne Rooney was given an opportunity at a young age [16].

"He's gone on to have an unbelievable career. So I think if you're a good enough player, you can play, it's as simple as that."

'Billy has stepped up'

Gilmour has started Chelsea's last two matches and been named man of the match

Former Rangers youth player Gilmour has already been fast-tracked through the age grades, playing 12 times and scoring once for Gemmill's team.

Having been named man of the match against Liverpool and Everton, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard described him as "incredible", while former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane said he looked "world class".

"Billy has stepped up," added Gemmill, whose side face Croatia and Greece next month . "He's been given an opportunity at a fantastic level, at a fantastic club. His manager has been unbelievable for him to give him that opportunity and Billy has gone a big way to confirming that potential.

"I'm very confident he'll get to play for the full [Scotland] squad as well."

Scotland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Ross Doohan (Ayr United*); Robbie McCrorie (Livingston**); Kieran Wright (Alloa***)

Defenders: Daniel Harvie (Ayr United); George Johnston (Feyenoord); Barry Maguire (Motherwell); Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle**); Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth**); Patrick Reading (Stevenage); Stephen Welsh (Celtic)

Midfielders: Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen); Billy Gilmour (Chelsea); Andy Irving (Hearts); Stephen Kelly (Ayr United**); Lewis Moore (Hearts); Lewis Smith (Hamilton)

Forwards: Louis Appere (Dundee United); Jamie Gullan (Hibernian); Fraser Hornby (KV Kortrijk***); Connor McLennan (Abrdeen); Glenn Middleton (Bradford City**)

*On loan from Celtic; **On loan from Rangers; ***On loan from Everton