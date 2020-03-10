Newcastle: Federico Fernandez signs contract extension
Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez is set to stay at the club until the end of the end of the 2020-21 season after they exercised a one-year extension in his contract.
The Argentina international, 31, has made 47 Magpies appearances since joining from Swansea in August 2018.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said: "It's really good news to get Fede tied up.
"He has had a great season and richly deserves this recognition."
Newcastle are currently 13th in the Premier League table and eight points clear of the relegation zone after beating Southampton on Saturday.