Alan Lithgow: Livingston captain ruled out for up to six months

Alan Lithgow (left) last played on 21 December

Livingston captain Alan Lithgow will miss the remainder of the season after being ruled out for up to six months.

The central defender, 31, requires hip surgery, having not played since December.

"Naturally, we wish Alan all the best for his recovery," Livingston said on their website.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old striker Jack Hamilton, who is on loan at Queen of the South, has signed a new contract at Livi until 2022.

Hamilton has scored four times for Queens this season and has also netted for his parent club.