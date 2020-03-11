Rangers: Bayer Leverkusen aim to banish Glasgow demons in Europa League

Zinedine Zidane's famous goal is remembered fondly by most but not Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen Venue: Ibrox Stadium Date: Thursday, 12 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Follow updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website

Zinedine Zidane's stunning Champions League final winner for Real Madrid at Hampden Park in 2002 has been much revered for nearly two decades now.

But the one part of the world where that volley is not watched with any real affinity is a small city on the eastern bank of the Rhine in western Germany. And particularly, the former Uefa Cup-winning football club from that town, Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucio's equaliser cancelled out a Raul opener before Zidane's moment of mastery. Bayer were denied extra-time late on by Real sub keeper Iker Casillas. It summed up that period in the club's history.

Perennial runners-up just before and just after the turn of the century, 2002 was particularly gruesome for 'Die Werkself' as they missed out on a maiden Bundesliga title by a single point and lost the German Cup final to Schalke in the days of Michael Ballack and Dimitar Berbatov.

The barren run has continued since. But this term they are currently fourth in the Bundesliga and eight points off leaders Bayern Munich and return this week to Glasgow for the first time since 2002 to face Rangers in the last 16 of the Europa League.

They come with confidence that they can end their wait for silverware - which is almost 27 years - by winning this competition.

And their form suggests they are in good shape to give it a go. Putting four unanswered goals past Eintracht Frankfurt means they are unbeaten in nine games with the only smudge on that a draw away to Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig - themselves now in the Champions League last eight.

Rangers have come through some serious tests to get this far, not least in resurrecting the tie against Braga in the last round, but this looks to be a step up in class.

Who are the ones to watch?

Bayer Leverkusen recently beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3

Kai Havertz: Destined to become one of, if not, the best German footballer of his generation. The 20-year-old is reportedly already attracting the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. Anyone who wants him will have to spend around £80m to chisel him from his club and the Germany international forward could represent a huge danger, particularly given he scored in both legs against Porto.

Paulinho: Another young star in the making. The Brazilian teenager has been compared to Chilean counterpart Alexis Sanchez and, like Havertz, was on the scoresheet in the thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt. The winger will be up against whomever Rangers play at right-back, with captain James Tavernier a big injury doubt.

Moussa Diaby: The probable third of the attacking triumvirate and an international team-mate of Celtic's Odsonne Edouard with the France Under-21 side. Diaby arrived from Paris St-Germain, where he played 34 games. He has been keeping another young talent, Leon Bailey, out of the side recently.