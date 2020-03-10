Playing behind closed doors 'not the same', says Liam Henderson

Liam Henderson has played for three clubs in Italy

Italy-based Scottish footballer Liam Henderson says playing behind closed doors "is not the same" as coronavirus continues to disrupt football.

Henderson's Empoli, who play in Serie B, have played in front of no supporters in their past two games.

And the Italian football federation have announced Serie A will stop until 3 April as part of a shutdown of sport in the country.

"Italy as a whole is handling it extremely well," said Henderson, 23.

"The last two games we played with Empoli were behind closed doors. Obviously they've tried to continue like that but it's not the same. The football without the supporters is not the same.

"It's good that they tried to do it because football is so busy, especially with Euro 2020 coming up in the summer. Personally and collectively as a country it's right to postpone the matches just now, definitely."

Henderson, who won the Premiership and League Cup with Celtic and the Scottish Cup with Hibernian, is on loan at Empoli from Serie A outfit Hellas Verona.

"It's been pretty normal for me," Henderson said of Italy's wide scale quarantine measures on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"The club basically just explained the protocol. We've to go from our home to the training ground and back.

"The two club doctors sat down with the whole team and explained everything that's going on and what you've to do if you've got families at home. The club have been really good."