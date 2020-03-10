Transfer rumours: Lacazette, Werner, Mbappe, Bellingham, Sidibe, Doku, Pochettino

Atletico Madrid remain interested in signing France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 28, from Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona have made RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, 24, their number two target this summer behind Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

French forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, was tested for coronavirus before Paris-St Germain's Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund - and provided a negative result. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is trying to help the club sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham having met the 16-year-old midfielder and his parents when they visited United's training ground on Monday. (Star)

Monaco and France full-back Djibril Sidibe, 27, says he wants to make his current loan deal at Everton permanent. (RMC Sport, via Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool are still hoping to sign Belgian forward Jeremy Doku, 17, after a previous move for the Anderlecht youngster fell through. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Star)

Real Madrid are looking to replace coach Zinedine Zidane with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino or ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri. (Marca - in Spanish)

Mino Raiola says fellow 'super-agents' support plans for an alternative transfer system which could significantly damage Fifa. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Uefa are considering postponing Euro 2020 by a year because of coronavirus following pleas by several national federations. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Scout Jorge Alvial filed 40 reports to Manchester United on Alphonso Davies - before Bayern Munich signed the Canada winger, 19, from Vancouver Whitecaps. (Sun)

Arsenal are trying to secure the long-term future of English winger Bukayo Saka, 18, amid interest from Manchester United. (Express)

Bournemouth, Norwich, Leeds and West Brom are interested in signing Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, 23, from West Ham. (Mail)

Bristol City or Barnsley may give ex-Southampton winger Omar Rowe, 25, another chance in the Football League after impressing with non-league side Hayes & Yeading United. (Sun)

English right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 22, is being left out of the Arsenal squad because he has been late to training several times this season. (The Athletic)

Leicester City have begun their plan to refresh their squad this summer, says manager Brendan Rodgers. (Leicester Mercury)

Manager Dean Smith's Aston Villa future is in doubt before Saturday's Premier League game with Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required)