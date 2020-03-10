Dominic Gape: Wycombe Wanderers midfielder extends contract

Dominic Gape scored the goal that secured Wycombe's promotion to League One in 2018

Wycombe midfielder Dominic Gape has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old joined the Chairboys from Southampton in August 2016 and has made 138 league appearances.

"Dominic has been one of the best signings we've made during my time here," boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

"He's developed both as a player and a person in his four years with us."