Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Clarke, Dykes

Rangers are closing in on a £20m investment through a share issue which could bring about significant boardroom change. (Scottish Sun)

Bayer Leverkusen's Paulinho has vowed to silence Ibrox and warned that the Bundesliga side will not be next to fall to Rangers in Europe. (Herald)

Celtic and Rangers have banned their players from posing for selfies with or signing autographs for supporters over coronavirus fears. (Scottish Sun)

Steve Clarke has made a last-ditch move to persuade Lyndon Dykes to choose Scotland over Australia. (Daily Record)

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has lavished praise on youngster Louis Appere after his selection for Scotland Under-21s just a year after playing junior football. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Jack Ross admits Hibernian have sorely missed Joe Newell's versatility and dead-ball delivery during his "frustrating" spell on the sidelines. (Herald, print edition)

Other gossip

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist says he "would have burst out laughing" had Joe Marler grabbed his genitals as the England prop did to Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones on Saturday. (Times, subscription required)