Aberdeen: Pittodrie capacity to reduce as club target better atmosphere

Aberdeen fought back to beat Hibernian 3-1 on Saturday as they target third place in the Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen will reduce the "operational capacity" of Pittodrie to 15,500 next season in a bid to improve the atmosphere on match-days.

The club aim to increase sales of season tickets from 10,000 to 11,000 and club membership initiative AberDNA to 8,000 in its second campaign.

Chairman Dave Cormack pledges the income produced will be "100% directed to the success of the football team".

"Football success is our number one priority," he said.

"We are the fifth-best supported team in Scotland in terms of season tickets and attendances. Season tickets deliver around £2m a year in income, with walk‐ups and away fans contributing £1m, and AberDNA about £1m. In total, that's almost half the football budget.

"We are challenging ourselves to increase season tickets from 10,000 to 11,000 for 2020-21 and drive AberDNA membership to 8,000. My promise is that this income is 100% directed towards the success of the football team."

Aberdeen sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership after Saturday's win over Hibernian, and face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals next month.

In the new campaign, the upper section of the Richard Donald Stand will close, while the unallocated seating in the Merkland Stand - known as the Red Shed - will continue after successful trials this term.

While this will reduce Pittodrie's capacity by around 6,500, the club hope it will improve the match-day experience.

Aberdeen have also offered approximately 45,000 pupils from roughly 200 primary schools across the region the chance to become a club member for free, entitling them to two free match tickets for next season.

"This is about nurturing the next generation of fans, inspiring and getting back the lost generation of younger fans and retaining our existing fans through exciting football and a better match‐day experience," Cormack added.

"Our fans are the heart of our club. Through season tickets and AberDNA they invest in the club. We want them to feel even more affinity to the club by making everyone a member."