Coronavirus: NI Football League postpone Linfield v Larne after positive test

Windsor Park will remain closed on Wednesday as it receives a deep clean

Saturday's Irish Premiership fixture between Linfield and Larne has been postponed.

The decision comes a day after it was revealed that a Linfield player had tested positive for coronavirus.

The league leaders were due to host Larne on Saturday in their penultimate game before the league split.

The NI Football League has not yet given any indication as to the re-arranged dates for the scheduled game.

On Tuesday morning Linfield announced that a player had chosen to self-isolate having been in contact with Portadown-based club Hanover FC, who had contracted the virus.

Later the club revealed that their player had himself tested positive for Covid-19.

The Blues' Windsor Park stadium will remain closed on Wednesday as it undergoes a deep clean.

With seven league matches remaining this season, Linfield hold a four-point lead at the top of the table.

As it stands, the other five Irish Premiership games scheduled for Saturday will go ahead as planned.