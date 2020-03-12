Euro 2020 play-offs: Bosnia ask Uefa to postpone game with Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland lost to Bosnia twice in the recent Nations League campaign

Bosnia-Herzegovina have made a request to Uefa to postpone the home Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland on 26 March.

It was expected that the game in Zenica would be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus but the Bosnian FA now want the game to be called off.

Ticket sales for the game have been postponed but up to 900 NI fans have made travel plans to attend the match.

The winner will meet Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland in the final.

The Republic's semi-final in Bratislava on 26 March will be played behind closed doors.

Measures taken in Bosnia-Herzegovina include banning entry to the country for citizens of Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Iran, Korea and China.

Its FA said that it "further informs UEFA that all BH nationals coming from these areas must be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine as well as self-isolation if they come from other areas where COVID has occurred.

"This means that most of our players would not be able to play a play-off game."

Fixture chaos

Uefa have yet to make a decision on the Northern Ireland game but Bosnia-Herzegovina are aware of difficulties a postponement would cause.

"The FF BH administration is in constant contact with Uefa, and according to the latest information the play-off matches will not be postponed due to the impossibility of setting new dates in the competition calendar," it added.

"Accordingly, the FF BH expects further instructions from UEFA and will respect all recommendations, orders and instructions of the competent authorities regarding holding public events in Bosnia and Herzegovina."

If Michael O'Neill's men beat Bosnia, the play-off final is scheduled to take place at Belfast's Windsor Park on 31 March.