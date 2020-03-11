Joe Montemurro: Arsenal Women boss given family leave to return to Australia

Joe Montemurro has returned to Australia for family reasons

Arsenal Women have granted leave to head coach Joe Montemurro, so he can return to Australia for family reasons.

The Gunners boss, 50, has been given an unspecified time off, and assistants Aaron D'Antino and Leanne Hall will take on the management duties.

Sunday's FA Women's Cup quarter-final against north London rivals Tottenham is the first game he will miss.

"Everyone at the club wishes Joe all the best and looks forward to his return," the club statement reads.

Montemurro won the Women's Super League with Arsenal in 2018-19, and League Cup in 2018.