Coronavirus: Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative following owner's positive result

Nottingham Forest players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus after Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis returned a positive result.

Marinakis, 52, was at the City Ground for Forest's Championship fixture against Millwall last Friday.

He revealed on Tuesday he had contracted the virus, prompting Forest to arrange tests for their entire team and those who came in contact with him.

It is not yet known if Saturday's game at Sheffield Wednesday will go ahead.

More to follow.