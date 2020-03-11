Coronavirus: St Mirren ask fans with cold or flu-like symptoms to miss Hearts match

St Mirren host Hearts on Wednesday night

St Mirren are "respectfully" asking any supporter suffering from cold or flu-like symptoms not to attend Wednesday's home match against Hearts.

The request comes with figures accurate at 06:00 GMT showing 382 cases of coronavirus and six deaths in the UK as the illness spreads across the world.

The club say it is "imperative we protect the health of all those who attend".

"We cannot take any risks," St Mirren said in a statement.

"While there is every likelihood that you will just have the cold or flu it is imperative that we protect the health and wellbeing of all those who attend the game.

"Our stewards will be briefed accordingly and anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms will not be admitted. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused."

The Paisley fixture is vital for both sides, who are battling to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts prop up the table, three points behind Jim Goodwin's men.