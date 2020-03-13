Motherwell v Aberdeen: White boots, boozy bus journey & £1 hero

Craig Reid's controversial 93rd-minute winner snatched second place from Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Aberdeen Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell Date: Friday, 13 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

A £1-a-week match-winner, a booze-soaked bus journey home, and a cheap pair of white boots.

Motherwell travelled to Pittodrie on the final day of the 2013-14 season knowing only a win would do if they were to leapfrog Aberdeen to finish runners-up in the league for a second successive season.

With the game seemingly heading for a goalless draw, the Fir Park club snatched second place in dramatic and controversial circumstances with the last act of the match.

As both sides ready themselves for Friday's game in the battle to finish third this term, BBC Scotland takes a look back at the day Craig Reid bundled in an infamous Motherwell winner.

'We had nothing to lose'

After a crushing 5-1 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice, Motherwell went into the final three fixtures of the campaign four points behind Aberdeen.

With back-to-back home fixtures against St Johnstone and Inverness Caledonian Thistle to follow, Stuart McCall's side knew they had to pick up maximum points and hope that Aberdeen slipped up to set-up the final-day showdown.

Former Motherwell defender Craig Reid: "We did the first part by winning the two games but we always knew it was going to be a hard going up to Aberdeen needing to win. We had nothing to lose.

"Against Celtic and Aberdeen that season, I played holding midfield. Before the 3-3 draw with Celtic at Fir Park, Stuart McCall said he wanted me to mark Kris Commons, who had scored over 30 goals.

"It wasn't exactly an easy task. But he thought I could do a job and everywhere Commons went I just followed him, so we did the same for Peter Pawlett against Aberdeen."

'It was 20 seconds of absolute bedlam'

Aberdeen were aggrieved that John Sutton's (left) challenge into Jamie Langfield wasn't given as a foul

It was not a hugely entertaining game, with McCall's men happy to soak up pressure as the home side enjoyed large spells of the game. However, Aberdeen's failure to score left the door open for the visitors.

With the game deep into stoppage-time, Keith Lasley punted the ball forward and John Sutton robustly challenged goalkeeper Jamie Langfield before the ball struck the crossbar and broke to Reid, a man on a contract worth just £1-a-week.

Former Aberdeen and Motherwell manager Craig Brown: "The decision for the winning goal was very harsh. I don't think it was a fair winning goal. Many people agree with me, certainly in Aberdeen."

Reid: "I thought the referee had maybe given a foul, but I saw everyone else is running to the crowd and that's when I realised we'd done it with the last kick. What a feeling, It was unbelievable."

Former Motherwell captain Lasley: "It was just 20 seconds of absolute bedlam. You are thinking, 'Is it a penalty? Is it a free-kick? Has it hit the bar?'

"That moment when the ball goes into the net and you look at the ref and you know he has given the goal, that must be what it feels like to win a cup.

"In the chaos I actually forgot that I hit the crossbar from the halfway line. If that had gone in, I would probably still be running about outside Pittodrie celebrating.

"I wore white boots once in my career and it was that day in Aberdeen. I have no idea why. It always brings a smile to my face when I see those white boots."

Reid: "When I signed for Motherwell in the February they didn't have a budget to sign me, so I was just playing for appearance fees and win bonuses. My basic pay was £1-a-week.

"I just wanted an opportunity to play at a higher level, and that's what you play football for, moments like that."

'Loads of beers were flowing'

Ex-Motherwell captain Keith Lasley celebrates with the jubilant away end

With the goal coming in the 93rd minute, Aberdeen had no time to respond, prompting jubilant scenes in the away end. And with a 150-mile journey home to come, it wasn't just the fans that enjoyed the trip.

Reid: "Loads of beers were flowing. We were 20 minutes from Motherwell and we had to stop for more. We got back to Fir Park and all the fans were waiting for us, and we were eight or 10 beers down.

"We went straight out to celebrate in Glasgow, which was a scene as well. I think I ended up being sick in an ice bucket with vodka in it at one point."

Lasley: "It's normally a two-and-a-half hour journey back, but I think it took an extra two hours given the pit stops we had as we zigzagged our way around local supermarkets to restock.

"It was a phenomenal end to a season that saw us finish second, and a phenomenal bus journey home."

Chance for Aberdeen revenge

Friday is the next chapter in the recent rivalry between the sides after a further six years of memorable games, including domestic cup quarter-finals, semi-finals and standout league encounters.

Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller: "Aberdeen can still finish the season on a real high. They are still in the cup, so if they can finish third and get to another final, that's another excellent season.

"There's history between the teams, there's been quite a number of competitive games both in league and cup, so I'm expecting an exciting game. It's got the makings of it."

Brown: "It won't be decided on Friday. There are other games to play after the split, but this will have a big bearing. It should be a very good game of football under the lights at Fir Park."