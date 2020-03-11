Drew Spence: Chelsea midfielder signs new deal until 2022

Drew Spence has scored three goals in 15 Women's Super League appearances this season

Chelsea midfielder Drew Spence has signed a new two-year deal which will take her stay at the club to 13 years.

The England international, 27, is Chelsea's longest-serving player, helping them win the league and FA Cup double in 2015 and 2017-18.

In all Spence has made 198 appearances and won six trophies with the club.

"We've already won the Continental Cup this year, and hopefully we can go on to win the treble so I'm really excited for the next two years," she said.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told the club website: "Her value to Chelsea is so significant that retaining her is more important than a new signing because she underpins all the values of the club."