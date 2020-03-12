England 0-1 Spain: Phil Neville 'totally' accepts questions over his future

Media playback is not supported on this device SheBelieves Cup: England 0-1 Spain - Lionesses 'not good enough' admits boss Phil Neville

England manager Phil Neville said it was "totally" acceptable for people to question his position after defeat by Spain in their final SheBelieves Cup match - a seventh loss in 11 games.

Holders England conceded late to lose 1-0 on Wednesday, six days after being beaten 2-0 by world champions the USA.

They have scored just one goal in a narrow win over Japan.

"I've got to start earning my coin, being a better manager - and the results need to improve," said Neville.

As well as winning the SheBelieves Cup, the Lionesses reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2019, and Neville added: "We are still not performing to the levels - nowhere near the levels.

"Ultimately, we need to find the formula. I think we need to take a step back now and start building the foundations again - getting back to the brilliant basics."

Neville said he was "the most disappointed I've felt since getting the job" in a post-match interview in which he reflected on his "frustration" and "anger" over England's performance.

He also said the Football Association (FA) needs to do more to "protect" the players, who he has vowed to back "until the day I walk out of this job".

"Ultimately, standards need to be better from everybody. That's me as manager, that's my FA backing us as a team, and that's my players on the pitch," said Neville.

"We all need to accept that if we want what we all talk about then standards need to improve."

Despite his frustration, Neville said he had "100% confidence in my own abilities as a manager" when asked if he remained the right man to take the team forward.

"I know 100% that I've got the backing and trust of the players," said the 43-year-old former England international. "We've got no games in April, no games in June - which is frustrating, because what the players gauge their success off is winning games of football and we're not going to have that until September.

""We've got a long wait where we can start building the foundations for better form."