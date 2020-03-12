Fantasy football tips: Players to bring in and drop for gameweek 30

Should you add in-form Manchester United defenders to your XI? What about Olivier Giroud in your attack? And is it right to take a gamble on a Crystal Palace duo?

BBC Sport has taken a look at some of the options for fantasy football managers.

This gameweek's Premier League fixtures (all times GMT) Saturday, 14 March: Watford v Leicester (12:30 GMT), Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Brighton v Arsenal, Manchester City v Burnley, Newcastle v Sheffield United, Norwich v Southampton (all 15:00 GMT), Aston Villa v Chelsea (17:30 GMT) Sunday, 15 March: West Ham v Wolves (14:00 GMT), Tottenham v Manchester United (16:30 GMT) Monday, 16 March: Everton v Liverpool (20:00 GMT)

Giroud - a model of consistency against Villa

Olivier Giroud has been back in favour at Chelsea in recent weeks

When it rains it pours, apparently. Aston Villa, licking their wounds after a 4-0 loss to Leicester, will not be looking forward to playing a resurgent Chelsea who arrive in the West Midlands off the back of an impressive 4-0 victory against Everton.

In their previous nine league games against top-four sides, Villa lost each one and by an aggregate score of 4-31. So time to load up on Blues attackers?

You could do worse than includestriker Olivier Giroud. The part-time model scored and strutted his stuff against Everton, and has found the net in his past six appearances against Villa. If you want midfield points then it is also worth noting that Willian has scored in each of his past two games.

Villa keeper Pepe Reina has kept a clean sheet in 40% of his Premier League appearances against Chelsea (six from 15). Admittedly, the last of those occurred on 6 February... 2011.

Putting Vardy and Deeney on the spot

Troy Deeney has scored six goals in his past 12 league games

Who are your penalty-takers? If Jamie Vardy nor Troy Deeney are in your starting line-up then this stat below could be a good reason to make space for them.

You see, 24% of the Premier League goals scored in fixtures between Leicester and Watford have been penalties - that is six out of 25. Couple that with Vardy's return to form for the Foxes following his double against Villa and Deeney recently bagging in the Hornets' victory against Liverpool, then this would not be a foolish bet.

You might be swayed more towards Hornets players because nine of the 11 Premier League meetings have been won by the home side, and there is also uncertainty as to which players will be available for the visitors.

Will the Canaries be caged?

Patrick van Aanholt's displays have helped Palace move from 14th to 11th in the table in the space of a month

There is no room for sentiment in the fantasy league world.

Norwich are six points adrift at the bottom of the league and cannot buy a goal having scored only 25 this season - equal worst with Newcastle.

The Canaries actually have the lowest shot conversion rate of any side in the Premier League this season - converting only 25 of their 335 efforts so far (7.5%).

Southampton are on a two-match losing streak, but maybe this fixture would be the perfect opportunity to throw in any Saints players you have. But do you risk including striker Danny Ings, who has scored just one goal in his past seven Premier League outings?

Speaking of taking advantage, Crystal Palace - on a run of three successive wins - play Bournemouth, who have lost three of their past four.

Here are two hot tips: Left-back Patrick van Aanholt has scored more Premier League goals against Bournemouth than he has against any other side (three). The Dutch defender scored home and away against them last season. And Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew, who is relatively cheap, has been in excellent recent form having scored twice and provided an assist in the past three games.

Fantasy-points banker?

The new Franco Baresi?

This is fast becoming a season to forget for Tottenham. The past six results in all competitions have read - LLLLDL - with six goals conceded in the three league games.

Their opponents Manchester United, on the other hand, have only conceded two goals in their past 10 matches. Suddenly, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are looking like the great AC Milan defenders of the 1990s... perhaps a slight exaggeration.

Former Palace right-back Wan Bissaka has been the pick of that bunch when it comes to points - it would be a surprise if he did not pick up more on Sunday against this Spurs attack missing Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and now new signing Steven Bergwijn.

Other things to consider?