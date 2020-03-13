Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v lead singer of Tide Lines

Steven Thompson graphic

Three rounds of fixtures, three defeats for Steven Thompson in the Sportscene Predictor. Can Robert Robertson, the lead singer of Scottish traditional music band Tide Lines, prolong that losing run?

Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Tide Lines
Scottish Premiership - week 31
ThommoRobert Robertson
Motherwell v Aberdeen1-12-2
Hibernian v St Johnstone2-01-2
Kilmarnock v St Mirren2-12-0
Ross County v Hamilton Academical1-11-0
Rangers v Celtic1-31-1
Livingston v Hearts2-11-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Motherwell v Aberdeen (Fri, 19:45)

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Robert Robertson's prediction: 2-2

Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-2

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Robert Robertson's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-0

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-2

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
60Simon Donnelly
50Jamie Gillan
40Rory Lawson
40Malky Mackay
40Stoltman Brothers
30Kieron Achara
30Andrew Butchart
30The Snuts
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Stephen Gallacher
20Josh Taylor
10Be Charlotte
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 15
Thommo760
Guests620
Thommo v Guests
P16W7D3L7

