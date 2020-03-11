Daniel Stendel: Hearts 'maybe lost a little hope' in relegation fight

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Hearts only fought in second half' - Stendel

Hearts have "maybe lost a little bit of hope" in their fight against relegation after a chastening Scottish Premiership defeat at fellow strugglers St Mirren, admits manager Daniel Stendel.

Jonathan Obika's second-half goal was enough to condemn the Tynecastle side to a first defeat in four and leave them four points adrift at the bottom.

They could be further behind by the time they visit Livingston on Sunday.

"I know it's disappointing for all," said Stendel, who joined in December.

"Maybe they've lost a little bit of hope but I can say I fight and I can promise Sunday I will play a team where everyone will know how big it is and everyone will fight from the first minute. We will not give up."

Having beaten Rangers and Hibernian and drawn with Motherwell in their previous three matches, it had appeared that Hearts had been revived.

However, they toiled badly in Paisley and struggling to create chances before being booed off by the aggrieved travelling support.

"It's not a good game from both teams, but we missed a lot of fight in the first half," Stendel added. "This is the main reason we didn't deserve the points.

"In a game like this you need to be ready from the first minute. I think everybody expected that you fight in every game. In the second half we did it but 45 minutes is not enough in a game like this.

"You can see the pressure. This is what I cannot accept from some players, the lack of fight."

Reason for hope.. and for fear - the stats

This was the game Hearts "must not lose", according to Stendel. But they did, and they now have just eight games to save their top-flight status.

The good news? Six of those matches are against fellow bottom-six sides. The bad news? The Tynecastle club have only really sparked into life against those higher up the league this term.

Only one of their four league wins this campaign has come against a team in the bottom half - a 5-2 beating of St Mirren in November - and they have taken just nine points taken in 13 games against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Hamilton Academical and St Mirren.

However, one source of comfort might come from the fact that their record since the winter break is competitive, at least.

Stendel's side lie seventh in the form table for 2020, albeit they have only reaped two points more than Ross County, who have been on the poorest run.

In the 14 league games Stendel has been in charge, Hearts have won only twice and drawn a further five matches.

That gives the former Barnsley manager a points-per-game ratio of 0.78 - not significantly better than his two predecessors over a similar span.

In Craig Levein's final 14 games in charge, Hearts won once and drew five times for an average of 0.57 points per game, while Ian Cathro earned two wins and three draws for an average of 0.64.

Perhaps most alarmingly, though, all three have a worse ratio than the Hearts team that was relegated in 2013-14.

Without the 15-point deduction that ultimately did for Gary Locke's team, they would have picked up 38 points across the campaign - an average of one point per game.

'Work ethic is not enough' - analysis

Former Hearts winger Neil McCann on Sportsound

Hearts were too direct going forward, too many players standing in a line. That's what they need to look at, how they can go and affect a game. Going back to front and missing out the midfield hurt them as it allowed St Mirren to be really structured and really good defensively.

You need more than bravery. You need quality and endeavour. They had three internationalists up top. Steven Naismith, who Scotland may consider a starter in the game coming up against Israel. You've got Liam Boyce and you've got Conor Washington. When they don't bring that quality, their endeavour and work ethic is just not enough at the minute.