Megan Rapinoe: US team 'don't buy' apology from US Soccer president

The United States wear their training tops inside out before the SheBelieves Cup game with Japan

Megan Rapinoe says the US Women's National Team "don't buy" the apology from US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro for the "pain" and "offence" caused by language used in a law suit over equal pay.

World champions the United States won the SheBelieves Cup following an entertaining 3-1 win over Japan on Wednesday.

The players turned their tops inside out during the warm-up to hide their badges, leaving only the four stars which represent their World Cup success on show.

There were chants of "equal pay" from a sell-out crowd of 19,000 at the Toyota Stadium, Dallas as the USA were receiving their medals at full-time.

Lawyers for football's governing body in the US have made submissions as part of a lawsuit over equal pay filed by 28 women's national team players in which it is claimed that the job of a male footballer on the national team "requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength" than their female counterparts.

The court case is expected to start on 5 May.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cordeiro said: "I sincerely apologise for the offence and pain caused by language in this week's court filing, which did not reflect the values of our federation.

"I have made it clear to our legal team that even as we debate facts and figures in the course of this case, we must do so with the utmost respect."

Ballon d'Or winner Rapinoe, who scored the opening goal against Japan, said after the game: "That [statement] wasn't for us. That was for fans, for the media, for sponsors, because that all sounded pretty similar to what we've heard before.

Rapinoe retweeted a tweet from The American Outlaws, an organisation which brings together football fans in the United States, after the SheBelieves Cup victory

"You want to talk about hostility? Every negotiation we've had, those undertones are in there, that we're lesser - every mediation that we had, every time we meet with them and obviously the reason that we filed this lawsuit.

"So for him to put that out saying sorry presumably to us, we don't buy it."

She added: "Is that truly how they feel about 50% of the population that they are supposed to be stewarding into the game of soccer?

"I don't think anyone wants to sponsor an organisation that is being blatantly misogynistic and sexist.

"I know that we're in a contentious fight but that crossed a line completely."

Former Manchester City forward Carli Lloyd added that the USA team remained "united" and "want to continue to make things better".

"A lot of it has been unacceptable," said Lloyd. "We have obviously proven it on the field and that is ultimately our job but it is also our job to keep pushing and making things better."

She said the team decided on Wednesday to send a "powerful message" in reference to their decision to hide their badges from view in the warm-up.

US coach Vlatko Andonovski added: "I support their fight and what they believe in. It's what makes them special - they are true warriors."

On turning the shirts inside-out in the warm-up, he said: "I was aware something was going to happen but I didn't want to ask any questions or seek further answers. I admire everything they do for the fights they have."