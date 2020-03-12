Dino Visser: Crewe Alexandra sign South African keeper on short-term deal

Dino Visser made just two appearances for Exeter but was a hero in one of them, saving all three penalties he faced in an EFL Trophy shoot-out

Crewe Alexandra have signed goalkeeper Dino Visser on a short-term contract following his exit from League Two promotion rivals Exeter City.

The 30-year-old South African comes in a deal until the end of the season as back-up for Will Jaaskelainen and Dave Richards for the last nine games.

Jaaseklainen is expected to be called up on international duty with Finland.

Visser played for Cape Umoya United, Platinum Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic in his home country.

He came over to England to join Exeter last season, making just two appearances, both in the EFL Trophy, and saved all three penalties in a shoot-out against Oxford United in December to help the Grecians reach the last 16.

