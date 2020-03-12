Nathan Holland: Oxford United's on-loan West Ham winger out for season

Media playback is not supported on this device What a goal! - Oxford equalise against Newcastle in stoppage time

Oxford United winger Nathan Holland is set to miss the rest of the League One season with a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Premier League side West Ham, was forced off in the win at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Holland has returned to the Hammers for a further scan and medical treatment.

"I didn't think it was as bad at first and I am so gutted to have to miss out. It has been a great experience at Oxford and I have learned so much from it," he told the club website.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: "He has done ever so well for us and has a fantastic future ahead of him, but the injury means he isn't likely to be involved again."