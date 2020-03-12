Reading: Lucas Boye remains in Italy after hernia operation

Lucas Boye has been out of action since the middle of January

Reading manager Mark Bowen says the club are unsure if forward Lucas Boye will be allowed to return from Italy following a recent hernia operation.

Torino loanee Boye, 24, returned to the country to have surgery having not featured since 14 January.

"It's a question of how long he will be there and if and when he comes back at all," Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire.

Travel restrictions are currently in place across Italy as part of the country's response to the coronavirus.

Bowen said the club would "continue to monitor" Boye's situation, but the former AEK Athens and Celta Vigo loanee may well have made the last of his 22 appearances for the Royals.

The Argentine scored in Reading's FA Cup third round replay victory at Blackpool on 14 January.

"We're obviously equally as concerned as everyone else in the country at the moment," Bowen added on the coronavirus.

"Nobody really knows where we're going with this thing, but as footballers and a club we've got to try and remain as professional as we can and be guided by the experts."

Meanwhile Bowen has been boosted by a return to full training this week for striker Lucas Joao who has been out with a hamstring injury since 1 January.