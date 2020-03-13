Phil Neville: England boss defiant but how can he turn Lionesses around?

Media playback is not supported on this device SheBelieves Cup highlights: England 0-1 Spain

England head coach Phil Neville gave an honest and occasionally brutal assessment of his side as a lacklustre SheBelieves Cup campaign closed with a disappointing loss to Spain.

The 1-0 defeat in Dallas meant the Lionesses finished the competition, which they won last year, with just one win in three games and only one goal scored.

So, after suffering a seventh loss in 11 games and criticism increasing since reaching the World Cup semi-finals last summer, where do Neville and his side go from here?

Defiant Neville backed by FA

Neville was visibly frustrated in post-match interviews but was refreshingly honest when addressing questions about his team's performances and his own future.

Before the defeat by Spain, he said he "will know if it is time to go" but in the aftermath insisted he "100% believed" in his abilities as a manager.

The Football Association is expected to continue to back Neville and, even before the SheBelieves Cup, there was an understanding he would start to build a younger squad as part of his "two-year plan" with Euro 2021 in mind.

"I've got to start earning my coin, being a better manager - and the results need to improve," he said.

"I think we need to take a step back now and start building the foundations again - getting back to the brilliant basics."

Given the extended break before England's next fixture - set to be in September - it's unlikely Neville will be moved from his role any time soon, unless the former Manchester United defender decides he is no longer the man for the job.

Will they be ready for Euro 2021?

The squad meet up again in April for a training camp and Neville will lead a Team GB squad consisting of players from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England at the Olympic Games in Tokyo over the summer.

But the clock is ticking for Neville to improve results and make sure he has a team capable of making a mark at a home Euros next year.

Former Lionesses striker Kelly Smith told BBC Sport she is "not too concerned" about England's poor form a year out from the tournament.

"There is a long way to go," said Smith. "I'm not too concerned because of the time period between now and getting ready. The focus is now on Team GB. They will re-group and come back after that."

Former England defender Laura Bassett said Neville needs to "start playing a consistent team" in the lead-up to Euro 2021 and that the squad "still has time" to prepare.

"We haven't really had that. We have not really been able to sustain the performances over 90 minutes either," Bassett told BBC Sport. "It's happened quite a few times and that needs to improve."

Smith added: "You look at the USA and they have a strong starting XI and they all know their roles and responsibilities. They have team cohesion because they play game-in, game-out and that is a huge part of why they are so successful."

Does Neville need to change his philosophy?

Neville said this month he still believed in his unwavering philosophy of possession football, despite a number of individual errors in the defeat to the US.

England were sloppy with the ball, were caught out when trying to play out from the back and against Spain, the late goal they conceded was the 10th in 18 which came directly from a set-piece or a cross.

Bassett said Neville has to "learn" from his mistakes and it's "what direction you make from now that really sets you apart".

"You learn as players and that has to be the same for the management and staff," said Bassett. "You have one style, one philosophy, one way of playing and you think that's the winning formula but you learn along the way; you make mistakes and good and bad decisions."

Lyon winger Nikita Parris said this week she "trusts in what [Neville] wants them to do" but admitted the players have not been able to perform for England in the same way they do for their clubs.

"In most of our teams back home, we play football - we don't go long," said Parris. "So I don't know why we come to an England camp or play in an England game and can't possess the ball."

'Back to basics' and the youthful future

If Neville continues to struggle to get the best out of his experienced players, he may turn to youth for the future after several new faces impressed in camp in the United States.

Lauren Hemp, 19, was excellent in back-to-back starts, while Everton top-scorer Chloe Kelly was particularly bright in her substitute appearance against Spain.

There was also a debut for 21-year-old Alessia Russo in Dallas, while goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and midfielder Grace Fisk were uncapped players who showed potential in training.

"Two players [in Dallas] got me off my seat - Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo," said Neville.

"I thought, 'wow, there's two players that are not bothered about going on Instagram - they're actually bothered about playing football'.

"I think Kelly put more tackles in in five minutes than the rest of the team in the whole game, so there is a bright future for these players coming through."

Bassett says the young players have been able to "enjoy and express themselves" so far but they need to perform on a "consistent basis" to be ready for the Euros.

"That's the pressure of becoming an international player - that you have to deliver," she added.

Neville, two years after taking the job as Lionesses boss, wants to get "back to the basics", but it remains to be seen if his start-from-scratch approach will play out successfully next summer.