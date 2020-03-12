Coronavirus: Celtic captain Scott Brown says season must finish 'as it is'

Celtic captain Scott Brown, left, says the safety of fans is paramount

The Scottish football season should finish "as it is" if it has to end prematurely because of coronavirus, says Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, with the sides meeting at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Scottish government is advising that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled from next week.

"If it ends, it stays as it is. But the main thing is everyone is okay, they're all safe," said Brown.

"We still obviously want to play football but we will just take it day by day and listen to what the SFA are saying. It's a serious situation we are all in and we want the best for everyone.

"I don't know what is going to happen. It seems to get worse day by day."

Celtic are chasing a ninth league title and fourth domestic treble in a row, having already won the League Cup this term and with a Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen to come on 11 April.

As it stands, the game against Rangers - who have a game in hand - is expected to go ahead as planned.

"We are in a good position but we need to focus on this game on Sunday," said the midfielder.

"We obviously want this league to be finished, the cups to be finished as well. Nobody wants to see them stopping. We will take it game by game and here's hoping we can get through the season.

"It will be sad if there are no fans there because it's what football is all about, the fans being there to support you whether at home or away.

"I think you have to do what is best for the safety of the fans as well. They say it's more contagious when you are in a big crowd as well so here's hoping it doesn't come to that."