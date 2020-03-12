Champions League: Manchester City's last-16 tie v Real Madrid postponed

Manchester City hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the first leg in Spain on 26 February

The second leg of Manchester City's last-16 second leg Champions League tie against Real Madrid, scheduled for Tuesday 17 March, has been postponed.

The decision, confirmed by Uefa, comes after the Real Madrid squad went into quarantine because of coronavirus.

The second leg of Juventus' last-16 tie against Lyon has also been postponed on the same date.

Juve's squad will spend two weeks in quarantine after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.

A Uefa statement said: "Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the matches will not take place as scheduled.

City's Premier League game with Arsenal was postponed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Pep Guardiola's side hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg against Real in Spain on 26 February, while Juventus trail Lyon 1-0 after the first leg in France.

More to follow.