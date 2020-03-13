Motherwell v Aberdeen: Race for third won't be decided on Friday - Joe Lewis

Joe Lewis saved a penalty in Aberdeen's 3-0 win at Fir Park in October

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Aberdeen Venue: Fir Park Date: Friday, 13 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

The race for third in the Scottish Premiership will not be decided when Motherwell host Aberdeen on Friday, says Pittodrie goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

The Fir Park side are a point ahead, with eight games of the season to play.

However, a repeat of Aberdeen's 3-0 win when the sides met in October would give them the upper hand in the battle for a guaranteed Europa League spot.

"It is a huge game for both clubs, we have got good memories of the last time we played down there," said Lewis.

"It was probably one of our best performances of the season, so we can go there with that in our minds and with confidence high on the back of some decent performances as well.

"Third place won't be won or lost on Friday, but it will go a long way towards it. There are 24 points to play for so there are not going to be a lot of opportunities to make points up.

"So Friday is a huge game and if we can play with the mentality and the aggression and on the front foot like we have done in the last few games then we can go there confident that we can get a result.''

Aberdeen head to Lanarkshire in high spirits off the back of a 3-1 victory over Hibernian and just two defeats in their last eight games in all competitions.

McInnes will also be boosted by the return of midfield pair Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo, as well as top goal scorer Sam Cosgrove, who were previously out injured.