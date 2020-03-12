Coronavirus: Five Irish Premiership matches due to take place on Saturday to go ahead

Crusaders v Glentoran is one of the five Irish Premiership matches scheduled for Saturday

The five Irish Premiership matches due to take place on Saturday will go ahead as scheduled.

The Northern Ireland Football League has said that all Championship and Premier Intermediate League matches will also take place at the weekend.

NIFL said it will continue to monitor UK Government advice regarding the out break of coronavirus.

Linfield's game against Larne had already been postponed after a Blues player tested positive for the virus.

A blanket ban has been placed on a number of sports across Northern Ireland, including rugby and GAA, because of the spread of coronavirus.

All matches in the Northern Amateur Football League, one of the biggest leagues in Northern Ireland, have been postponed.

Cliftonville are due to play Institute on Saturday at the Brandywell, where Friday night's League of Ireland fixture between Derry City and Sligo Rovers has been postponed.

