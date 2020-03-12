Paul Pogba: 'Expect him to be here' next season, says Man Utd boss Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has started just six games for Manchester United in the current campaign

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "expects" Paul Pogba to still be at the club next season.

The World Cup winner has been troubled by ankle injuries this term, with the last of the France player's eight appearances coming on 26 December.

The midfielder, 26, has also been been linked with a move away from Old Trafford by his agent Mino Raiola.

But when asked about his future, Solskjaer said: "Paul's our player. He has two years left on his contract."

Pogba, who has not started a game for United since the 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal on 30 September, is contracted to the club until the summer of 2021.

United also have the option of adding an additional year to his current contract.

"You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah," added Solskjaer.