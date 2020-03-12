Enda Stevens: Sheffield United defender signs new contract until 2023

Enda Stevens has played 29 games for Sheffield United this season, scoring two goals

Sheffield United full-back Enda Stevens has signed a new three-year contract through to the summer of 2023.

The Republic of Ireland international, 29, has made 122 appearances for the Blades since joining from Portsmouth in 2017.

Chris Wilder's side, promoted from the Championship last season, are currently seventh in the Premier League.

"As a group we've built on the success of last season, but we don't want to stand still," said Stevens.

"The manager is building something special here. He's keeping the core group together and now adding to it to make us even stronger and everyone is happy to be involved in the journey."

Blades boss Wilder said: "Enda has become one of the top players in the division, in his position, in our opinion, and he deserves rewarding with a new contract, that's what we're trying to do at the moment.

"His performances have been outstanding for both club and country and he is an important and integral part of our team in and out of possession."

Sheffield United travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT).