Premier League
Tottenham20:15West Ham
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min has scored three times in his last three matches against West Ham, including the opener in Spurs' 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are boosted by the return of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura after suspension and injury respectively, while Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm have signed new short-term deals.

Defenders Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth remain sidelined.

West Ham centre-back Angelo Ogbonna has returned to training and is being assessed.

Forward Sebastian Haller again looks set to miss out, as does Robert Snodgrass due to an ongoing back issue.

Jose Mourinho has never lost in 13 previous matches against sides managed by David Moyes (W8, D5)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham could complete the league double over West Ham for the first time since 2012-13.
  • West Ham are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins at Spurs for the first time since November 1966.
  • The away side has won six of the past seven meetings in all competitions, including each of the last four.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Spurs are winless in seven games in all competitions.
  • They have gone four matches without a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having previously won eight of 10 home fixtures.
  • Tottenham are in danger of losing three successive London league derbies for the first time since August 2005.
  • They have kept four league clean sheets this term, the joint fewest in the division along with Bournemouth.
  • Harry Kane has scored 29 goals in 47 Premier League London derby matches - only Thierry Henry (43), Frank Lampard (32) and Teddy Sheringham (32) have scored more.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have the division's worst record over the past eight games, with four points and one win.
  • The Hammers have lost six successive away league matches and conceded 13 goals in the process.
  • Their sole clean sheet in 13 leagues fixtures came in a 4-0 win over fellow strugglers Bournemouth on New Year's Day.
  • West Ham's record of 17 losses from their opening 30 league fixtures is their most since they suffered 19 at this stage of the 2006-07 season.
  • The Hammers have lost 14 of 17 matches against the current top-10 sides this season.
  • Michail Antonio has scored four goals in six league appearances against Tottenham.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool30272166214583
2Man City29193771314060
3Leicester30166859293054
4Chelsea30156953401351
5Man Utd301210845311446
6Wolves30111364334946
7Sheff Utd30111183028244
8Tottenham30119104841742
9Crystal Palace30119102832-442
10Arsenal3091384141040
11Burnley29116123440-639
12Everton30108123746-938
13Newcastle30108122841-1338
14Southampton30114153852-1437
15Brighton30711123441-732
16Watford30610142845-1728
17West Ham3076173552-1727
18Bournemouth3076172949-2027
19Aston Villa3075183558-2326
20Norwich3056192555-3021
View full Premier League table

