Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham are boosted by the return of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura after suspension and injury respectively, while Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm have signed new short-term deals.
Defenders Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth remain sidelined.
West Ham centre-back Angelo Ogbonna has returned to training and is being assessed.
Forward Sebastian Haller again looks set to miss out, as does Robert Snodgrass due to an ongoing back issue.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham could complete the league double over West Ham for the first time since 2012-13.
- West Ham are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins at Spurs for the first time since November 1966.
- The away side has won six of the past seven meetings in all competitions, including each of the last four.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Spurs are winless in seven games in all competitions.
- They have gone four matches without a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having previously won eight of 10 home fixtures.
- Tottenham are in danger of losing three successive London league derbies for the first time since August 2005.
- They have kept four league clean sheets this term, the joint fewest in the division along with Bournemouth.
- Harry Kane has scored 29 goals in 47 Premier League London derby matches - only Thierry Henry (43), Frank Lampard (32) and Teddy Sheringham (32) have scored more.
West Ham United
- West Ham have the division's worst record over the past eight games, with four points and one win.
- The Hammers have lost six successive away league matches and conceded 13 goals in the process.
- Their sole clean sheet in 13 leagues fixtures came in a 4-0 win over fellow strugglers Bournemouth on New Year's Day.
- West Ham's record of 17 losses from their opening 30 league fixtures is their most since they suffered 19 at this stage of the 2006-07 season.
- The Hammers have lost 14 of 17 matches against the current top-10 sides this season.
- Michail Antonio has scored four goals in six league appearances against Tottenham.