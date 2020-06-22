Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Son Heung-min has scored three times in his last three matches against West Ham, including the opener in Spurs' 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are boosted by the return of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura after suspension and injury respectively, while Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm have signed new short-term deals.

Defenders Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth remain sidelined.

West Ham centre-back Angelo Ogbonna has returned to training and is being assessed.

Forward Sebastian Haller again looks set to miss out, as does Robert Snodgrass due to an ongoing back issue.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham could complete the league double over West Ham for the first time since 2012-13.

West Ham are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins at Spurs for the first time since November 1966.

The away side has won six of the past seven meetings in all competitions, including each of the last four.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are winless in seven games in all competitions.

They have gone four matches without a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having previously won eight of 10 home fixtures.

Tottenham are in danger of losing three successive London league derbies for the first time since August 2005.

They have kept four league clean sheets this term, the joint fewest in the division along with Bournemouth.

Harry Kane has scored 29 goals in 47 Premier League London derby matches - only Thierry Henry (43), Frank Lampard (32) and Teddy Sheringham (32) have scored more.

West Ham United