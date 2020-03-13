Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger tests positive for coronavirus

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

Anyone to have come into contact with the 19-year-old is now self-isolating.

Chelsea say he "displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning" and stayed away from the the training ground.

The club added that the player is "doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible".

