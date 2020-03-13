Rangers: Europa League trip to Bayer Leverkusen postponed

The second leg of Rangers' Europa League last 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen has been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was taken by Uefa to suspend all club competition matches scheduled for next week, with no decision yet taken on when the tie will be re-arranged.

The game had originally been set to go ahead behind closed doors.

Rangers trail Leverkusen 3-1 after the first leg at Ibrox on Thursday.

The postponements include the Champions League, Europa League, and all Uefa Youth League matches.

In addition, the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for Friday 20 March have also been postponed.

Uefa have scheduled a video conference meeting with all of its 55 member associations on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.