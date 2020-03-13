Hamilton Academical: Marios Ogkmpoe and David Moyo sign new deals

David Moyo and Marios Ogkmpoe have signed new Hamilton Academical deals that will tie them to the club until 2021.

Ogkmpoe, 25, has scored seven goals in 29 appearances this season.

Moyo, 25, scored his second of the campaign in the recent 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

"Both lads work hard in training and fight for this football club every time they pull on a jersey so they deserve it," said Hamilton manager Brian Rice.