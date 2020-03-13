Coronavirus: National League fixtures this weekend to go ahead as planned

Breaking news

The National League says all fixtures scheduled to be played this weekend in its three divisions will go ahead as planned, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Matches in the Premier League and English Football League have been suspended until at least 3 April.

However, Solihull's National League game against Harrogate on Friday has been postponed as four Town employees are in self-isolation.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport