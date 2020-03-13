Kilmarnock: Teenage defender Liam Smith completes Man City move

Smith featured in Kilmarnock's Under 18 side but never played for the first team

Kilmarnock defender Liam Smith has made a £200,000 move to Manchester City.

The 17-year-old was set to sign for the Premier League side in January, but the transfer was held up by paperwork.

Scotland under-17 international Smith - who had not featured for Kilmarnock's first team - joins City immediately.

"We had hoped to see Liam continue his development at Rugby Park, but we understand the opportunities this will provide Liam," Kilmarnock's head of football operations James Fowler said.

Kilmarnock academy director Paul McDonald added: "Liam has been fantastic to work with and has proved to be a credit to himself and his family. Everyone at the Academy wishes him all the best."