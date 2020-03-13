Cardiff City pair in precautionary self-isolation, confirms boss Neil Harris

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has confirmed a player and a member of staff are self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Club sources said neither have tested positive for coronavirus and that the self-isolation is precautionary.

"We are fully aware, as I think most other teams are at the moment, that the danger is out there," Harris told the club's website.

Cardiff's game against Leeds United on Sunday had already been postponed.

The EFL had announced earlier in the day that league games would be suspended until 3 April.

More to follow.