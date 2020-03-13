Football doctor banned over anti-doping violation

A doctor who worked for Manchester City and Bury has been suspended from all football-related activity.

Dr Andrew Johnson admitted a Football Association charge of providing fraudulent information about a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) when working as club doctor for Bury in 2018.

An application he made on behalf of an unnamed player to use a banned substance - understood to be testosterone - on medical grounds was dated December 2018.

Dr Johnson earlier told the BBC that he was "ashamed" of his anti-doping rule violation and that he was "dishonest in retrospectively making an application to cover up" the issue.

The suspension runs until January 2024.

He has been working as a consultant medic for Manchester City for the past decade and was still doing so at the time of the incident.

Manchester City have not used Dr Johnson since they became aware of the case.