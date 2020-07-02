Foul by Matthew Pennington (Hull City).
Hull City v Middlesbrough
Line-ups
Hull
- 1Long
- 25Pennington
- 5Burke
- 4de Wijs
- 26ElderSubstituted forStewartat 41'minutes
- 8Batty
- 41KaneSubstituted forHoneymanat 28'minutes
- 43WilksBooked at 45mins
- 37Da Silva Lopes
- 44ScottSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 45'minutes
- 27Magennis
Substitutes
- 3Tafazolli
- 6Stewart
- 9Eaves
- 10Toral
- 13Ingram
- 15MacDonald
- 18Honeyman
- 31Lewis-Potter
- 42Samuelsen
Middlesbrough
- 30Stojanovic
- 29SpenceSubstituted forWingat 52'minutes
- 6Fry
- 3Friend
- 21Johnson
- 17McNair
- 16Howson
- 22Saville
- 19Roberts
- 9Assombalonga
- 33Coulson
Substitutes
- 5Shotton
- 7Tavernier
- 8Clayton
- 11Fletcher
- 15Morrison
- 18Moukoudi
- 20Nmecha
- 26Wing
- 42Pears
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lewis Wing replaces Djed Spence because of an injury.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
Matthew Pennington (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Batty.
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Keane Lewis-Potter replaces James Scott.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hull City 1, Middlesbrough 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hull City 1, Middlesbrough 1.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).
Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mallik Wilks (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).
Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Reece Burke (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City).
Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Hull City).
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Kevin Stewart replaces Callum Elder because of an injury.
Offside, Hull City. Reece Burke tries a through ball, but James Scott is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Saville.
Foul by Reece Burke (Hull City).
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Reece Burke (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.
Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Batty (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Scott.
James Scott (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Jordy de Wijs (Hull City).
Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.