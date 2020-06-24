Chelsea v Manchester City

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero suffered a knee injury against Burnley on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has no fresh injury concerns.

Jorginho is available again after a two-match suspension but Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will be absent, having travelled to Barcelona for an assessment of his knee injury.

Gabriel Jesus replaced Aguero before half-time in Monday's 5-0 victory and could deputise again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea got a good win against Aston Villa on Sunday but they are still a work in progress. When they play against better teams, they play as if they know it.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking to next season in lots of ways - his side still have a fabulous chance of finishing in the Champions League spots this time, but I don't feel he would be under any pressure if they don't make it.

Lampard has had some very good results along the way, but his side have lost nine league games this season.

I am anticipating an open game at Stamford Bridge, and for City to inflict another defeat.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v rapper Aitch

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won five of the past seven meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing one.

Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in the last 11 Premier League encounters.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won three successive games in all competitions.

They have only lost one of their past seven Premier League matches, winning three and drawing three.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home fixtures against the reigning champions.

Olivier Giroud has scored in his last three Premier League starts against Manchester City,

Manchester City