Burnley v Watford

Watford's Craig Dawson earned his side a crucial point deep into stoppage time against Leicester on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley have Phil Bardsley back in the squad after he signed a new deal, but Jeff Hendrick failed to agree terms and is leaving the club.

Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wood remain out injured.

Watford have Kiko Femenia and Adam Masina available after they were taken off against Leicester as a precaution.

Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are all out for the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley will be having a little look at getting into Europe in some shape or form, because it is so tight around them in the table.

I would back the Clarets here. They are at home and this is such a tricky time for Watford to keep their heads above water at the bottom of the table. The good thing for the Hornets is that they will be buoyed by their late equaliser against Leicester.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v rapper Aitch

That victory came ironically when Dyche was manager of Watford. His side beat Pearson's Leicester City in the second tier on 14 February 2012.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

All seven top-flight meetings have been in the Premier League, with Burnley winning four.

Watford are looking to win consecutive away matches at Turf Moor for the first time since April 2004, when they did so in the second tier.

Burnley

Their only victory in the past 10 league games on a Thursday came against Wolves on Boxing Day in 2002. In the top-flight, their last win on a Thursday was 6-1 over Manchester United on Boxing Day in 1963.

Having gone 19 Premier League games without a draw at Turf Moor (W9, L10), two of their last three home league games have ended all square.

Nick Pope has kept 11 clean sheets after 30 matches, a joint-league high this season with Dean Henderson, Alisson and Ederson. The Premier League's Golden Glove award has never been won by a goalkeeper from outside an established top-six club since its inception in 2004-05.

Watford