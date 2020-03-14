Coronavirus testing costly and confusing, says Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony

Peterborough are currently sixth in League One with 11 games remaining

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony says the cost and confusion of players being tested for coronavirus has made it a "frustrating 24 hours".

All elite football in Britain has been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the pandemic.

Two Posh players are self-isolating after displaying symptoms of the respiratory disease.

"I approved us spending close to £6,000 - the testing kits were £150 each, which is mad," said MacAnthony.

"It's crazy. We are going to test the players in isolation at the training ground and it will be 48 hours before we know if anyone has it.

"Then we can plan for what we do for the next few weeks. We still have highly paid athletes that need to be kept finely tuned and they need to be training."

It has, according to MacAnthony, been a difficult and confusing process, with the club initially unable to find out how to conduct coronavirus tests, despite contacting their doctor and their private health insurers.

"I've been scrambling around, as has our chief executive," MacAnthony added.

"Eventually I told him to ring Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal and even Millwall, who I believe were also doing testing, just to get an idea of how we can do testing across the board. In the end a private company was referred to us.

"Our players are all back in training next week and the last thing we need is a player who has it passing it to all the players and staff."

'Finishing season is only solution'

Peterborough currently occupy the final play-off spot in League One and have 11 fixtures remaining, but there is uncertainty over when those fixtures can be fulfilled.

However, MacAnthony says the likelihood of the season being abandoned is remote.

"I know everyone is 'oh cancel the season' - we need to calm down on that. We are a long way from that. The season has to be finished for the integrity of our game.

"It can be done even if we have to delay next season and push it further down the line. That's the only solution.

"Cancelling leagues, promotions, relegations is just not feasible because when this virus passes and normal life resumes that will just be a lot of lawsuits."