Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus shutdown, Scottish FA, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs

Scottish football authorities are set for coronavirus talks with their English counterparts amid fears football in the UK could be closed down for four months. (Daily Record)

The Scottish FA suspended the league season until further notice after running out of patience with a lack of guidance from the government. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Staging matches behind closed doors would still put players at risk of infection, says PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Neil Lennon has slapped down suggestions Kristoffer Ajer is heading for a summer exit from Celtic and criticised the defender's agent for claiming the 21-year-old will be moving on. (Daily Record)

Hearts have confirmed an unnamed player has gone into self-isolation after developing coronavirus symptoms. (Sun)

Calling a halt to the season, crowning Celtic Premiership champions and relegating Hearts is the only sensible move, says TV pundit Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Kenny Miller did everything he could to persuade Billy Gilmour to stay at Rangers and says he is not at all surprised to see the teenager break into the first team at Chelsea. (Sun)

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell has described the injury which has put him out of action for the past month as the most annoying of his career. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has said the decision to suspend Scottish football is the "sensible thing to do". (Evening Express)

Falkirk chairman Gary Deans insists the SPFL must ensure the play-offs go ahead to protect the integrity of League One, if the current campaign cannot be completed. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Champions League and Europa League quarter finals could be decided over one leg in neutral stadiums amid coronavirus pandemic. (Sun)