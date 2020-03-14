WSL: Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness nominated for February player of the month

Furness has scored 22 goals in 68 appearances for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness has been nominated for the PFA Fans Women's Super League player of the month award for February.

The Liverpool midfielder scored three goals to lead her team's battle against relegation.

Liverpool sit bottom of the WSL but only one point behind Birmingham City.

They were defeated three times last month, losing twice in the league and exiting the FA Cup in a 1-0 defeat by title challengers Chelsea.

Furness scored her side's second goal as they were beaten 3-2 by reigning WSL champions Arsenal, before scoring twice in a 4-2 loss against West Ham.

The midfielder, who joined Liverpool from Reading in December, has scored 22 times in 68 appearances for Northern Ireland.