Coronavirus: Scottish League Two side Stenhousemuir launch community help initiative

Stenhousemuir FC are doing their bit for the local community

Delivering groceries and walking the dog aren't tasks usually associated with the top job at a football club.

But the directors of Scottish League Two side Stenhousemuir have no such airs and graces.

Officials are rolling up their sleeves as part of the club's community help initiative, aimed at providing assistance to the most vulnerable in the local area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With matches suspended indefinitely, no errand is too small for chairman Iain McMenemy and his bunch of volunteers, including coaches and parents of youth players.

Whether it's picking up prescriptions or even popping in for a cuppa and chat, support is at hand by calling the dedicated hotline.

"People want to help, they perhaps didn't know how to, and this is a way we can put them together with those who need help," McMenemy told BBC Scotland.

"We put out a request to parents who may have kids in the community programme and we have a dozen volunteers already. I'm helping out, other board members as well, and community coaches.

"If it's someone who is elderly - I know my parents are now are saying, 'We should just stay in the house and get our shopping delivered' - so anybody in that category who is maybe a bit hesitant about doing stuff, going out, that is the kind of person we are looking for."

'A really worrying time'

With the game in limbo until further notice, McMenemy is "hugely fearful" of the financial consequences for part-time clubs like Stenhousemuir.

"It's got the potential to be really serious for a number of clubs, including ourselves," he said. "Our finances have been good the last few seasons, so I'm not panicking, but it's potentially tens of thousands of pounds in lost revenue we will face. That's even if we get going again in a few months' time.

"It's a really worrying time, but public health has to come first and we completely understand the reasons for it.

"We had three home games left, which is slightly better than some who may have five or six, so it could have been worse in that respect."