Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Joshua King is a doubt for the trip to Wolves with an ankle injury

TEAM NEWS

Wolves winger Pedro Neto will be pushing for a starting berth, having made a goalscoring impact as a substitute last time out.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Bournemouth forward Joshua King is a doubt for the trip to Molineux.

King suffered an ankle injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday and, although the problem is not as bad as first feared, he may still miss out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth concede a lot of goals and right now they don't look like scoring any. They were quite free-scoring for a while under Eddie Howe but that seems to have stopped, and it looks like they have found themselves in a bit of a mess at the worst possible time.

Meanwhile, Wolves looked impressive again as they saw off West Ham. They are right in the mix for a top-five spot.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are unbeaten in the three Premier League meetings, winning two and drawing one.

The Cherries have won four of the seven all-time meetings at Wolves, losing three.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are unbeaten in six league games, registering five clean sheets.

They could keep a fourth consecutive top-flight clean sheet at home for the first time since December 1979 to February 1980.

Wolves have conceded the opening goal in an unrivalled 18 Premier League matches this season, but they have won 21 points from a losing position - five more than any other club.

This is their 50th game of the campaign in all competitions.

Raul Jimenez's tally of 14 Premier League goals this season is the most by a Wolves player in the top flight since John Richards scored 17 in 1975-76.

Bournemouth